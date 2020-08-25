Arjune Rama: Harris' nomination is a proud moment for Indian Americans

Dear Editor: I watched Kamala Devi Harris’ acceptance of the Democratic vice presidential nomination last week with immense pride. I could feel my heart race as she spoke glowingly of her Indian heritage. My mind drifted to my youth in the '80s and '90s when I thought that the only part Indian Americans like me could play in the American story was behind the scenes in fields such as medicine or technology. The idea that people who looked like me, with unusual names like Kamala or Arjune, could take a highly visible national leadership position seemed fantastical if not impossible. I imagine that my grandmother, whose name was also Kamala, would be even more surprised and proud than I.
We are in a dark era in which we are grappling with the quadruple threat of a deadly virus, white supremacy, economic upheaval and accelerating climate change. As we mourn our dead and work for a better future I am excited that Indian American leaders like Harris will be involved. Harris’ rise is not only the new high-water mark for Indian American representation but a reminder that we have a healing role to play that is outside of a medical clinic or from behind a computer screen.
Arjune Rama
Madison
