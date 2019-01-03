Dear Editor: Youths all over the globe look up to the American president. Years ago, growing up in Pakistan, I was one such youth.
People admire how presidents can be so gracious to their opponents, the ease with which they put the country before self, their better ideals translating the larger world issues, their standing up in the face of genocide and brutal dictators, their grace and poise, their push for excellence and always for a better tomorrow, the list goes on and on.
No one living person on the planet is more influential than the American president, who shapes the future of this world in more ways than we all realize.
The damage being done to the office of the American presidency and American repute at large by President Donald Trump et al. is in a league of its own. How much of this damage is reversible once America and the world are done with Trump is held by the morrow.
The 24/7 news with analysis, over-analysis and over-over-analysis may actually be helping Trump to distract by promptly spreading the banana peels and continuing to muddy the waters.
As the world awaits good and decent people to lead America again, long live the American presidency and through it our value system of a nation leading through example, inspiration and doing the right thing with or against the odds.
Arif Ahmad
Verona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.