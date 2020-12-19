Arif Ahmad: The COVID-19 vaccine is a great American story, with a caveat

Dear Editor: As a physician, I practice medicine, a science of probabilities. There is no outcome absolute or 100% guaranteed or implied. We do, however, strive through trials and research to increase the odds of the desired result. Our goal is that the pros outweigh the cons. Such appears to be the case with the COVID-19 vaccine. Please consider that taking Tylenol may have potential side effects also.
So far, the COVID-19 vaccine has made a great American story. Already two 95% effective vaccines developed and with rapid speed when failure was not an option. The vaccine's delivery is based on merit with the health care staff and the high-risk population upfront.
The caveat is the question of the availability of this vaccine to the developing nations, and with what speed and priority?
Thus when it is my turn, I would gladly roll up my sleeve and extend my proud, brown American left arm for the COVID-19 vaccine, as I am right-handed. I am also acutely aware of this American privilege not based on race, color, class or wealth and hoping we meet these goals within and globally.
This is our chance to smile and shine for the history books, yet again.
Arif Ahmad
Verona
