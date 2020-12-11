Arif Ahmad: Coming together is on you, me and everyone

Dear Editor: Most human conflicts share in the blame. However, to place all blame on the other side is the fashion, often with no introspection. So for this political circus and for a change, how about we all accept some blame as in:
Far-left and far-right for stretching the divide. The ones in the middle for conceding such expanse. Mute for staying mute, loud for words without wisdom. The pied-pipers, their nervous followers, their worried enablers, as the next race, for their fate.
We can all accept some failing as in:
The majority because they were a majority, the minority for such an excuse. Weak for staying weak, healthy, not well enough. The heavyweights, Democrats, and Republicans, anything but.
The media for pushing a population into fringes. The educated for not knowing better. The uneducated for not knowing better. Get the drift? For our polarized society, can you and I be any responsible?
Neither angel nor Satan, only imperfect, bitter, and human. What would it take to let go of the hate? How about I do it for mine, and you do it for your own sweet sake.
How else can we quit playing God, hand each other a break, another chance, pass around some patience, respect each other's space and presence?
Whereas breaking apart is readily done by a few, coming together is on you and me and everyone.
Arif Ahmad
Verona
