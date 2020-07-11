Arif Ahmad: A reminder from the Declaration of Independence

Dear Editor: The United States Declaration of Independence still reads"
To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.
He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.
He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.
He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.
He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.
He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation.
For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world.
For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments.
A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
Arif Ahmad
Verona
