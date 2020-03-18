Arielle Harmon: We must do more to protect youth from internet's harms

Dear Editor: I am writing to remind Madison about the up-and-coming generations’ influence of social media on the furthering of anxiety and depression. The underlying theme of comparison and lack of maturity to deal with sensitive material promote a culture in which children are destined to fail. I aim to disturb false identity formation through the advancement of the cyberself outside of guidelines to assist young people to grow in more wholesome and healthy ways.
The issue of comparison is incredibly concerning. People can be anyone they wish to be online, and children don’t have the capacity to discern what is real and what is not. The push to identify with these portrayals is unrealistic and causes dissatisfaction and self-hatred in children that leads to anxiety about what is within and outside of one’s control. This contributes to the fear of rejection and failure that causes children to feel depressed about their current state and unenthusiastic about the future. They may try to become a false version of themselves that they cannot keep up with.
Similarly, the inability to deal with internet dramas, news and stimulating material is not children's fault, but determines how they deal with other situations around them. The internet is hardly monitored, and many sites contain violent, sexual, emotional and opinionated material where children cannot (nor should they be expected to) comprehend what is socially acceptable, accurate or beneficial. Little screening is done to prevent pornographic advertisements, violent commercials or fake news from popping up. These detract from critical identity formation in children who have very little control over what feeds their development. There must be more informative education and action taken on the internet’s capabilities as well as compromises that take place both literally and morally as a result, for the sake of our future.
Arielle Harmon
Madison
