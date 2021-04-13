Ariela Zweiback: Support the Global HER Act on the International Day for Maternal Health and Rights

Dear Editor: Some 300,000 women die as a result of pregnancy and childbirth annually. On the International Day for Maternal Health and Rights, we must fight for access to the full range of reproductive health care, including safe abortion, for people everywhere.
For far too long, the Global Gag Rule has hindered maternal health efforts. This horrendous policy strips funding from international nongovernmental health providers if they so much as mention the word abortion, causing clinics that provide maternal health care to close and threatening global progress in reducing maternal mortality.
As of 2018, Wisconsin has had the highest rate of African American infant mortality. This shocking statistic is a direct reflection of our state's failed maternal health care programs. If we do not support strong and accessible reproductive health care programs today, how can we expect to build a healthy future in Wisconsin? We must do better to protect the generations that are to come.
President Biden rescinded the Global Gag Rule at the start of his presidency, but a future president could unilaterally reimpose the policy. That’s why Congress must pass the Global Health, Empowerment, and Rights (HER) Act to permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule and prevent future presidents from denying care to people around the world.
I thank Reps. Gwen Moore, Mark Pocan, and Ron Kind for cosponsoring the Global HER Act and standing up for access to health care in Wisconsin and around the world. And I implore them to continue fighting for maternal health care and reproductive rights.
Let’s celebrate the International Day for Maternal Health and Rights by supporting access to health care for people everywhere.
Ariela Zweiback
Madison
