Dear Editor: As a-soon-to-be RN, and CNA who provides care for many disabled and elderly patient who depend on Medicaid, I find this article "Critics call Wisconsin’s Medicaid fraud crackdown ‘bullying’" shocking. Nurses should not be penalized to this degree for simple paperwork mistakes. The patient is ultimately our first priority. We go throughout our day in a health care setting monitoring our patient's condition, providing life-saving care, and ultimately looking to get our patients back to a state of wellness. To be punished for making a patient’s care a priority over paperwork defeats the purpose of nursing altogether. The punishment is so drastic it is actually driving skilled nurses out of the profession, further harming the population that depends on Medicaid.
It is my job to advocate for my patients, making sure they are receiving necessary care. To initiate a system that places more importance on paperwork over care, while also threatening the jobs of nurses who care for the disabled and elderly patient population, is simply unjust. I must advocate not only for the care of this patient population, but also for the creation of safe, effective practice environments for my nursing peers. Furthermore, this state policy degrades the nursing profession. Minimizing the nursing profession to paperwork, without bringing awareness to the actual care being provided. The state should be engaging with health care providers to promote policies and processes that look to promote the health of the Medicaid patient population.
Arianna Will
Madison
