April Johnson: We shouldn't put kids' lives at risk by reopening schools

Dear Editor: I have two kids in MMSD and I ask the same question as Sarah and Ben Jedd — why reopen schools now when things aren't normal? Yes, it's hard having them home, but it's better than putting their lives at risk. Why now, when school is half over? It's a struggle because my kids have IEPs, so I worry about them a lot, but I don't want to risk my kids getting sick — so if that means keeping them at home then that's what I need to do.
April Johnson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.