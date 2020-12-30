 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April Johnson: We shouldn't put kids' lives at risk by reopening schools

April Johnson: We shouldn't put kids' lives at risk by reopening schools

Dear Editor: I have two kids in MMSD and I ask the same question as Sarah and Ben Jedd — why reopen schools now when things aren't normal? Yes, it's hard having them home, but it's better than putting their lives at risk. Why now, when school is half over? It's a struggle because my kids have IEPs, so I worry about them a lot, but I don't want to risk my kids getting sick — so if that means keeping them at home then that's what I need to do.

April Johnson

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics