Antonio Bouxa: Anti-BRT business apparently doesn't want your business

Dear Editor: I was disappointed when I listened in on the Common Council meeting that the owner of Tutto Pasta was very aggressive against multiple individuals who spoke in favor of installing a new bus stop for the BRT on State Street.

I'm surprised at the amount of effort some business owners are going through to support the gentrification and decreased walkability of downtown. I'm not telling anyone how to feel, but folks should be aware that if you're not driving and parking downtown, Tutto really doesn't want your business, apparently.

Antonio Bouxa

Madison

