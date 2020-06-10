Anthony P. X. Bothwell: Economic calamity is in proportion to pandemic

Dear Editor: The Second Great Depression — highest unemployment since the 1930s, worst stock market loss since Oct. 29, 1929 — is the product of insanity, incompetence and indifference.

Donald Trump's contradictory and delusional statements about the coronavirus bespeak his own mental illness.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A competent administration would have started to organize a response to the impending pandemic following intelligence briefings in January and February. This disease is extremely contagious, its spread exponential. If social distancing had started a week or two earlier, tens of thousands of American lives would have been saved.

The U.S. administration, indifferent to the international community that it could have led in meeting the global health crisis, turned its back on the World Health Organization and the world. Mr. Trump is indifferent not only to foreigners but also to the disabled, the poor, and minorities disproportionately represented in America's coronavirus death toll.

The economic calamity is in proportion to the pandemic which should have been mitigated.

Anthony P. X. Bothwell

San Francisco, California

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.