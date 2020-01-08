Anthony Krueger: Patricia Randolph column fails to back up trapping claims

Dear Editor: Where is the actual science in Patricia Randolph's column about trapping? This trash is nothing but modern-day propaganda that is being indoctrinated into easily influenced people. Why doesn't this woman actually take the trapping course and learn the benefits and history behind the action?
The entire column made my head hurt. What does Wisconsin wildlife have to do with Australia? We are not wiping any species off the face of the earth. How is trapping related to CWD? No one is trapping deer, and hunting is not causing it either. Trappers are also not responsible for spreading Lyme disease!
This should be published in the "fiction" section because there is no substance to back up any single claim in this abhorrent trash! This lady should go reside in California since she idolizes it so much. She also forgets to mention that within days of banning trapping, California spent millions of dollars hiring professional trappers for nuisance trapping — something that was already being done for way cheaper through licenses.
I could continue with this with many more facts and information, but feel this will fall on deaf ears that are stuffed full of false claims and opinions that are based purely on feelings and emotions and not raw data and common sense.
Anthony Krueger
Neenah
