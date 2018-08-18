Dear Editor: Kudos to Sofia Johansson for her well-reasoned op/ed about Allied Drive. I too am curious about our city, which labels itself progressive and largely ignores an ever-widening gap in racial relations and achievement. What is the city doing to address these issues?
Anthony Del Ciello
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.