Dear Editor: The School Board needs TJ Mertz’s relentless dedication now more than ever. During my time as student representative on the MMSD board, I observed firsthand the unmatched passion TJ holds for creating a better future through our students.
While Madison residents have long voiced the need for drastic change in our district, TJ is the only candidate I trust to ensure that change is positive. TJ knows just pushing MMSD to act is never enough; he understands we must begin at the grassroots level with input from teachers, parents, students, and local organizations, to faithfully serve our marginalized students.
To those who feel frustrated when the district favors the path of least resistance: TJ has your back. More times than I can count, a concern addressed to the entire board found TJ as the only member who took the time to start a conversation. When I was elected student representative, TJ was the first to approach me and listen to my opinions. From experience, I say with certainty he respects the student representative, and feels genuine interest in working closely with them. Lastly, TJ always prepares with due diligence, and he never forgets to acknowledge what the data doesn’t show.
When TJ speaks of changing our schools for the better, I believe him.
Anthony Chung
Madison
