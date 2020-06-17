Anson Albarado: It's time for the Senate to deliver relief to the biofuels industry

Dear Editor: The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly unprecedented, testing our nation’s resolve and raising questions about the path to economic recovery. Job security for tens of millions of Americans was erased in a matter of weeks, leaving our leaders in Washington struggling to limit the damage and help those in need.

The impact has been especially acute in rural communities where the biofuels industry is a major contributor to our local economies. From hard-working farm families to local ethanol plants that provide good-paying jobs, the industry is a vital economic driver for small town Wisconsin. With fewer people now on the roads and prices continuing to suffer, the industry has taken a major hit, negatively impacting nearly 30,000 families across the state.

While the USDA neglected to provide relief for the biofuel community under a previous stimulus package, the House of Representatives crafted legislation that would limit the damage and keep our biofuel plants running. Now the pressure is on the Senate to finally deliver relief for this vital industry. The stability of rural America depends on it.

Anson Albarado

Village Board President, Village of Cadott

