Dear Editor: There are many reasons to oppose the F-35s at Truax, but one that stands out and should give pause to everyone, even supporters, is this: Truax Air National Guard base has been a major source of toxic PFAS contamination in our city’s water for years, and they have yet to take responsibility for it.
While not the only source of PFAS here, Truax was identified by the city as a major contributor to this. Yet when the DNR demanded Truax create a plan to clean up their mess, the base ignored their deadlines, eventually resulting in a vague promise to work with the DNR on it, as noted in the Wisconsin State Journal article “Discarded deadlines let polluted plume from military base spread unchecked” from earlier this year.
Due to “budget constraints," no real action has been taken on this. Well 15 is still shut down indefinitely. Yet we’re supposed to trust that the base won’t further pollute our water with PFAS or other chemicals during expansion and operation of the F-35s?
Opposition to the F-35s is clearly more than just people whining about noise. It’s about making sure our drinking water is clean and not polluted with impunity.
Annie Senecal
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.