Anne Spires: Non-elected officials should be making public health decisions

Dear Editor: I firmly believe the reason Dane County's percentage of individuals with COVID-19 has consistently been approximately 20% lower than the rest of the state of Wisconsin is the firm restrictions placed on public gatherings. This is exactly the type of situation where a non-elected official who is an expert about public health should be making the decisions.
Elected officials have to be concerned about public opinion and reelection. Non-elected officials have the freedom to concern themselves only with facts and the responses dictated by the facts. When people's lives are at stake I am far more comfortable with a knowledgeable expert making the decisions than with an elected official.
If the entire United States had handled its response to the COVID-19 pandemic the way Dane County has we would all be in a far better position financially, and would be able to look forward to a time in the near future when we can freely see our friends and loved ones again. Unfortunately, people like those bringing the lawsuit against the county's order are more concerned with their personal agendas than with saving lives and moving past this crisis.
Anne Spires
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.