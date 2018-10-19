Dear Editor: I was shocked to see the cover of Cap Times this morning: "Bland vs. Bland." Are you trying to discourage voters? That criticism is so superficial too. I choose bland and honest any day over bland and unscrupulous. Do manners count more than morality? I sure hope you change your tune and support Evers, a man of character and conviction, our own best Mr. Rogers.
Anne Lundin
Madison
Editor's note: "Bland on Bland" is a news story. Candidate endorsements are made in editorials, not news stories.
