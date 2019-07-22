Dear Editor: I am Annabelle Chidester Trees Wright. I grew up in Madison. Frank Lloyd Wright, through his sister Jane Porter and brother-in-law Andrew Porter, has been a part of my life since I was a little girl. My dad, Gardner Chidester, was head of the pulp and paper division at Forest Products Lab.
I have lived in the D.C. area since the late '50s. My parents were close friends of the Porters. We visited Tan-A-Dari often. We also stayed in the cottage where I read the bodies were dragged after the murder. Mrs. Porter would always tell me about the “crazy servant” and the murders of the woman and her children! I remember looking down the hill at Taliesin . It was spectacular even for a young kid.
One day Mrs. Porter asked me to go to Taliesin to get something. I ran down the hill to the door. I was greeted by quite a few peacocks! I remember how spectacular the house was.
So many stories. So much inspiration.
I am glad Madison and the world recognizes this genius Frank Lloyd Wright. Madison is an amazing city!
Oh yes, I married a guy named Wright! He passed away early this year and is buried at Arlington Cemetery.
Annabelle Chidester Trees Wright
Arlington, Virginia
