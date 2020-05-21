Anna Voth: Wearing a mask is the decent thing to do

Dear Editor: Face masks and coverings are a tool. Face masks and coverings are a tool to help block either spreading a virus to other people, or catching a virus spread by other people.

Therefore, it is simply good manners to wear a face mask or face covering when in stores or when crowded conditions make it difficult to exercise proper physical distancing.

Many styles of face masks and coverings exist, and sometimes it takes a few tries to find one that fits one’s face. Of course, it would help if the stores requiring face masks/coverings also sold them at the entrance (and they might). When all else fails, it is very easy to make one’s own mask or face covering out of a t-shirt, even if one does not sew.

The recent propensity far too many Americans display, to turn everything into a big old negative confrontation, is discouraging. The lack of maturity among far too many adults in the U.S., even here in Wisconsin, regardless of physical age, political outlook, or perceived socioeconomic status, is downright depressing. To learn people like me are perceived as little more than collateral damage when it comes to COVID-19 and the pandemic that spreads it, eye opening.

Anna Voth

Spring Green

