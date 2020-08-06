Anna Voth: Forget partisanship and mask up

Dear Editor: Thank you, Gov. Tony Evers for daring to impose a statewide mask mandate. No matter what happens, you stood up for public health here in Wisconsin. Too many grown adults were making a foolish choice not to wear a mask in appropriate situations.
Perhaps now, children, once returned to brick and mortar school, will be able to remain in brick and mortar school, even if it means forcing their parents to mask up.
In order to support the mandate, I have written both my Republican state senator and my Republican state representative that I support the mask mandate, and have reassured them now I can shop in the county where I live, again.
I have diabetes (Type-2), and I was appalled that it seems I live in a state where people had more rights to spread the COVID-19 virus than I had to avoid it. (I remain appalled that I live in a state where the local level Supreme Court plays partisan politics with the people's lives.)
I consider my masks a fashion accessory. In fact, I have noticed wearing a mask seems to have taken 25 years off of my perceived age. I have also noticed face shields are available for people who truly have physical and mental problems wearing face masks, and those look really cool, too.
COVID-19 is no joke. Please don't make it partisan. Please, Wisconsin, quit drowning in the hatred and division introduced a decade or so ago and relentlessly continued by far too many Wisconsin Republicans. Please help save a life or two, maybe even your own, and mask up. There are so many really cool styles available to wear. This can be fun. Don't ruin things for those of us with co-morbidities and children we want to send back to school.
Anna Voth
Spring Green
