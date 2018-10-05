Dear Editor: The entire premise of a minimum wage, when it was introduced, was to create a minimum standard of living to protect the overall health and well-being of employees. Essentially, a single wage earner should be able to support a family and living expenses, regardless of the full-time job. However, we find ourselves living in a society where a drive-through worker or a cashier cannot afford the luxury of a home, family, or on an even smaller scale, to pay rent.
As a society, we need to re-evaluate what exactly is considered a “minimum standard of living.” We need to raise the minimum wage, and perhaps realize that a minimum wage and a living wage are not the same thing.
Change, however, comes with reluctance from the people it doesn't affect, and because it is a change from the norm. That doesn’t take away from the problem. We, as a society, need to create a new system that benefits all workers. By raising the minimum wage, we can provide stability and consistency for employees, and eventually benefit Social Security with the increase of payroll tax revenue. Raising the minimum wage would also benefit businesses because workers would stay with them longer, as there would be no need to search for better-paying work. That would help with reducing business’s turnover, hiring and their training costs. Government programs would also benefit as the wage increases because of less reliance on them. In hindsight, if the minimum, livable wage breaks the system that is set up, the system deserves to be broken.
When voting please take into consideration the platforms supported by the candidates up for election this fall and vote for those who would support legislation to make a change. Your vote does count. Break the system!
Anna Schiferl
Stoughton
