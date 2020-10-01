Anna Knueve: Republicans should follow the precedent they set on SCOTUS nominees

Dear Editor: Four years ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice.” He ensured that. The Republican Party stalled Obama’s nominee for 293 days so that the people’s voices could be heard. Now, there are only 41 days left until the election. I believe that the Republican Party must follow the precedent they set, and wait to confirm a nominee again.
The people have already started voting. Their voices should be heard. I am a young person. My generation and my generation’s children will be affected most by this nomination. So, we must have a say in the process because our lives and our children’s lives depend on it. Confirming a nominee in the next 41 days will not only undermine the legitimacy of the election, it will also undermine the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion of women’s rights and human rights. She shaped a nation, where I, as a female, have the same rights as a man. She deserves to be honored by respecting her last wish: that she “will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
Anna Knueve
Verona
