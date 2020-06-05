Anna Grutzner: U.S. should allocate more global COVID-19 relief funds

Dear Editor: As Wisconsin slowly starts to reopen again after months of quarantine, it is important to remember those who still need assistance. Even though our country may be seeing a shift toward more freedom of activity, it does not mean everyone has the same privileges. If we truly want this pandemic to end we need to start taking more immediate action abroad. Our government has worked hard to pass COVID-19 emergency funding for those living in the United States, however, less than 1% of the budget in the third supplemental package went toward global relief. This news is very disheartening considering 500 million people could fall into poverty due to reasons related to this pandemic. I urge Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to support additional funding toward COVID-19 relief abroad.