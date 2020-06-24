Anna Grutzner: Support early childhood development abroad

Dear Editor: With all the news about Madison schools being strapped for cash in the upcoming year, I think it is important to remember that many children abroad cannot even go to school. School is so important for early childhood development and without it, children may not reach their full developmental potential. The Global Child Thrive Act is a proposed bill that would provide assistance to vulnerable children abroad and help them grow up in a supportive environment. This piece of legislation builds off proven programs already in place and develops new sustainable programs centered around childhood development. I ask my senators, Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to cosponsor the bill in support of early childhood development abroad.