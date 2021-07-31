Ann Zielke: Mask mandate needed for in-person school

Dear Editor: Our school systems have a moral obligation to keep all members of our school communities and their loved ones safe from COVID-19. That includes those who are at a higher risk of infection and severe disease due to immunosuppression, certain health conditions and disabilities, including our daughter.
Our daughter is an incredibly smart, loving and funny little girl who is filled with joy and has developmental disabilities. Her needs surpass what can be accomplished in the home, and disruptions to her ability to learn in person in school are extremely difficult for her. She is just 9 years old, which means she is not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, our school district, Muskego-Norway, has decided that there will be no virtual option, no mask requirement, and very little other layered mitigation measures.
No matter how polarizing and politicized mask wearing has become, the fact remains that requiring face coverings is one of the most simple and effective forms of mitigating the risk of attending in-person school. Masks work. Any decisions regarding our children’s health and well being have to be made with the best available research and data in mind, not based on personal or political opinions, doctrines or beliefs. As the delta variant infects more people across the country and infections in children continue to rise, my dedication to do everything in my power to keep my child safe is unwavering. I wish I could say the same for her school district.
My child and every other child deserves a chance to learn in a healthy and safe environment and this year that means one where masks are a requirement, not just a suggestion.
Ann Zielke
Muskego
