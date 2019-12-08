Dear Editor: Why is it that the Madison area, which has an abundance of talent, an abundance of resources and, I’m certain, an abundance of loving pet owners, is still a neighbor to two large despicable puppy mills: Ridglan farm in Mount Horeb amd the mill housed in barns outside of Spring Green.
The dogs, of course, sweet docile beagles and hounds, are destined for a loveless life of torture in research labs. These dogs are born to a life of confinement, an existence of pain relieved only by death.
Concerned members of these communities, Mount Horeb and Spring Green, I’m certain, would appreciate any help that the Madison area with all its resources could offer in their fight to eliminate these torture chambers. An army of concerned citizens, retired (or not) lawyers, doctors, teachers, CEOs, etc. could be a strong voice for those helpless little ones that we shaped to be our stalwart companions, guides, co-workers and defenders!
Please help to give these little ones a voice, a chance to live before they die.
A wonderful group that is at the forefront of fighting Spring Green puppy mills is DANE4DOGS. Please join their fight. The next meeting is Dec. 5. Lend your support by attending. Thanks so much.
Ann Kasten
LaCrescent, Minnesota
