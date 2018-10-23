Dear Editor: Nurses are members of a respected profession and viewed positively by the public. In the current U.S. Senate campaign, Leah Vukmir’s ads tout her as a nurse who cares. Yet, Vukmir is not trying to get our votes for a job as a nurse. She wants to be Wisconsin’s U.S. senator, a position that requires a much broader kind of caring rooted in equity, fairness and quality. We are voting for a senator who will look at public policies through a broad lens of what is good for all Wisconsinites.
I am a nurse and will be voting for Tammy Baldwin because she fights to protect the Affordable Care Act. She champions health insurance plans that cover pre-existing conditions and provide essential health care benefits.
I am a nurse and will be voting for Tammy Baldwin because she is a champion for Medicare and Social Security. These are programs that virtually all nurses have invested in during their working careers. Nurses, like other workers, deserve to get the rewards of their investments as they retire.
The smart approach to meeting Wisconsinites’ health care needs include growing Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act. If you or family and friends have benefited from the ACA, Medicare, and Medicaid, please think carefully about the qualifications of a senator who will not only protect what we have, but also will work to make the system stronger.
Ann E. Conway
Madison
