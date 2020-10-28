Anita Nelson: Make a plan to vote

Dear Editor: Have you made a plan to vote? It is a right that we often take for granted. I grew up in a family that never missed an election. Maybe you did too. My folks felt it was a privilege to live in the United States of America where all citizens are a vital part of our democracy. They knew that the government is us. I remember the assortment of opinions that contributed to lively discussions at breakfast on our farm. And, in subsequent years, having had some 200-plus farm trainees work with us from around the globe, those farm breakfast discussions continued with an international flair. Did we all agree? Occasionally. Did we share opinions? A lot of them. Did these experiences help me make my voting decisions? Ya sure, ya betcha they did!
However you decide to vote this year, make your decisions based on various viewpoints. Don’t rely on just one television station, one social media page, or one faith leader. And remember, after the election is over and the yard signs are put away, don’t let our differences of opinion tear at the fabric of our communities. (Visit iwillvote.com or myvote.wi.gov for more voting info. If you aren't so computer savvy, like me, get one of those grandkids to help you!)
Anita Nelson
Newport Township
