Angela Rachidi: It's harmful for children to not be in school

Dear Editor: The answer to the Jedds' question in their Dec. 24 piece, "Why reopen MMSD schools now?" is simple — because the harm to children of not being in school outweighs the risks of being in school. Ask any credible public health expert, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Redfield. In fact, no credible public health expert recommends keeping schools closed while everything else stays open, like coffee shops and nail salons.

Only in Dane County can I sit maskless indoors with my children and drink coffee, yet they aren't allowed to attend school. We have been told that our public leaders are just looking out for the health and safety of our children. The only industry that has remained entirely closed in the past 10 months are public schools, to the detriment of thousands of children. Let that sink in.

Angela Rachidi

Middleton

