Dear Editor: My name is Angela Knight. I live in Genoa City. I have non-epileptic seizures. All of my doctors are on board with cannabis being legal. I see doctors from Burlington to Brookfield. I'm taking CBD oil right now because it is legal. The doctors said that when cannabis does became legal it could help me. Please make it legal.
