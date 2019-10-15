Dear Editor: Mascots do not only create a single-sided narrative of the Native American community, but they also ignore and cover up the history of the colonization of Indigenous communities where these stereotypes were first created. For this reason, the Madison School District has recently called for legislation that will require all school districts across Wisconsin to stop permitting the use of Native American mascots, names or logos. There are currently 31 out of 421 public schools that continue to use these derogatory images that will be impacted by the change in legislation. Many schools have already started enforcing new policies in response to this issue, especially throughout Madison and Sun Prairie, but other school districts across the state should follow MMSD’s lead and support this call for legislation.
Despite the common idea that mascots honor the Native American community, the school district is making the case that not only do these mascots support and strengthen hateful stereotypes, but they also create an uncomfortable learning environment for many Native American students. As a result, these images can lead to lower self-esteem and can cause long-term psychological impacts. According to Daphna Oyersman from the University of Southern California, mascots reduce the importance of school in students’ future self-image and these contextual cues are powerful in shaping future identity and current action. This intense controversy is deeply embedded within society nation-wide and questions the limits on free speech in public schools.
Angela Kettleson
Madison
