﻿Angela Jenkins: Samba Baldeh will stand up for what's right in the Assembly

Dear Editor: Liberal and progressive are two words that we, Madisonians have come to expect — of ourselves and our beloved elected officials. We have a moment in time for change and the moment is now. Many would agree that we need a representative who is both strong and effective. And I would question both qualities — how and what makes a candidate strong and effective. Is this person willing to risk losing their seat in an upcoming election in doing what’s right? What about elevating the voices of the underrepresented minorities? Or better yet, is this person willing to step aside and create space to ensure the contrasting views are brought to the forefront? It’s very telling to be able to say the things and articulate words that voters want to hear during a campaign and it’s another to take actions.
Samba Baldeh embodies these qualities through his lived experience and actions he’s taken to date while serving as the alder, as a community leader, and as a professional. His persistence to seek out all views despite those that do not align with his is not only admirable; it should be commended. His honest, direct, and pragmatic approach into our community’s problems could be perceived negatively, however, these are the traits I expect from my elected representatives.
Samba Baldeh brings a unique perspective that none of the candidates in the state assembly race in the 48th District possess. Samba has the strength to stand up for what’s right and brings forward the dramatic change in creating a completely different power structure. Join me and vote for Samba Baldeh on Aug. 11.
Angela Jenkins
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!