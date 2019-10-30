Dear Editor: Affordability. Just a few months ago, it was the headline in our local news and as well as the platform of our now local elected officials. I can’t help but wonder if it was just a buzzword. Our former mayor proposed a $17 wheel tax last year and it was rejected unanimously by council members. Our current mayor has brought forth $40 and none of the alders suggested amendments to reduce the amount. Forty dollars seems insignificant stand-alone, but when you look at the overall total where a registered car in the city will now cost $153 instead of $75 just a year ago. We are creating financial burden for families to choose between food to feed their families or register their vehicles. Even more so, the increasing cost on hybrid or electric vehicle registration makes it impossible for middle- and low-income families to make an investment to reduce gas emissions and carbon footprint.
The financial burden will only make the wealth disparity even greater. There’s no doubt that our current public transit system is subpar and investment is needed. However, it is unfounded that by increasing the routes or run-times will resulted in greater ridership. Green living is expensive and only those with means can afford the lifestyle.
How can we make the case for sustainability when it’s continually inequitable and financially taxing for our most vulnerable? If we are to remain an accessible city where working families can afford to live, thrive, our elected officials need to stop using words they do not understand and stop squeezing blood from a turnip.
Angela Jenkins
Madison
