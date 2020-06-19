Angela Janis: Melissa Sargent has been a tireless advocate for cannabis legalization

Dear Editor: In her time as a state representative, Melissa Sargent has been a champion for ending the prohibition of cannabis in Wisconsin, and has truly helped shape the conversation about full legalization in our state. From the benefits of medicinal use to economic benefits, the data has shown time and time again that legalizing cannabis is the right thing to do for Wisconsin. For those struggling with chronic pain, illness or other health issues, we need cannabis to be legalized to ensure that these people are receiving the care that they deserve. It is far overdue that the state of Wisconsin legalizes cannabis; not only would it serve tremendous value to those who need it, but it can also produce profitable tax revenue — and again, data has shown the vast economic benefits for the states that have legalized marijuana.

The issue of cannabis legalization is especially salient right now, as cannabis arrests in Wisconsin and across the nation disproportionately impact people of color. The failed "war on drugs" has contributed to the normalization of a militarized police force and helped create the environment for such rampant police violence and discrimination. Reports from other states have demonstrated that legal cannabis sales can cut down on unnecessary arrests and incarcerations.