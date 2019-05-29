Dear Editor: David Ahrens has the experience, independence and community connection to best serve the residents of County Board District 17 on Madison's east side. We vote in a special election on Tuesday, June 4.
As a former Dane County supervisor and Madison alder, I know David Ahrens has what it takes to be a good supervisor.
As Madison alder, David Ahrens proved himself to be an independent voice for the east side. David Ahrens provided well-researched and needed skepticism for speculative projects, such as Judge Doyle Square. We need a county supervisor unafraid to speak up for our district.
David Ahrens also has a track record of collaboration, such as his successful years-long effort to build a new and better Pinney Library, now under construction. He led on the Common Council for clean energy and to oppose MGE’s 2014 billing scheme. Ahrens seeks views from citizens and experts alike.
Ahrens knows lake issues in depth and is already at work on drinking water protection. Before retirement, David worked on successful public health campaigns to protect the public from smoking risks.
For east-siders in District 17, don't forget to vote on June 4 — for David Ahrens for county supervisor.
Andy Olsen
Madison
