Dear Editor: Scott Walker wants to campaign on a strong economy, but the fact is that his economic policy made the recession worse in Wisconsin, and is now bungling the economic recovery.
When the economy is booming, governments need to save money. When the economy is in recession, governments need to spend — to give people jobs and stabilize the economy. Walker does the opposite. During the recession in 2009, Obama and the Democrats passed a stimulus package that included a high-speed rail project that would have spent $800 million in Wisconsin. But Walker sent the money back to Washington. Why? Because of party politics. The project would have employed thousands of construction workers, but Walker left them out of work during a recession because he didn't want to work with Obama.
The recession lasted longer because of Walker's policies. Wisconsin recovered more slowly than (Democratic) Minnesota and Illinois, and our highways and rest stops still looks like run-down in comparison to those states.
Now, in 2018, the national economic recovery has lifted up Wisconsin's economy despite Walker's mismanagement. We don't need the government to pay for jobs at a time like this; instead, we need to save for the long term, by literally saving money and by strengthening our fundamental competitiveness with education. So what did Walker do? He gave $4.5 billion to Foxconn to build a factory, and cut revenue with an insulting $100-per-child election-year bribe. We'll be paying back that $100-per-child, with interest, for years. We're already at a $1.6 billion deficit, per the state's own Annual Fiscal Report. And most of the Foxconn spending hasn't even kicked in yet.
Far from building up our savings during a flush time, Walker is running up the credit card in his effort to get re-elected. Foxconn is a payday loan for Scott Walker's political career. But he doesn't have to pay it back. We do.
Andy Hicken
Madison
