Andy Herro: Bloomberg should think twice before belittling farmers

Dear Editor: My social media has blown up in the last few days in response to the glib and arrogant comments regarding agriculture from Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. I am a Wisconsin dairy farmer who grew up in the Milwaukee area and lived for many years in New York City. I traveled the world and yet, 10 years ago, I chose to become a dairy farmer to support my family. I have had to learn more as a dairy farmer than I learned in my first 30 years of life. In order to succeed, farmers have a broad knowledge base and the skills to be mechanics, veterinarians, meteorologists, agronomists, accountants, and yes, even the know-how to operate and create computers and technology. The constant day-to-day challenges require us to “think and analyze” more than you could possibly imagine. This is all done so we can put abundant, healthy food on the world’s tables. I once challenged everyone I knew to grow enough food to feed themselves for one day. I had no takers. Think about that! Nobody could feed themselves for one single day. So, Mr. Bloomberg, before you belittle us lowly farmers and our “processes,” please think about how it could be possible that only 2% of our great nation has the knowledge, know-how, skill set and “grey matter” to create enough food to feed the other 98%. In politics, it pays to have knowledge. In life, it pays to be humble and gracious.
Andy Herro
Marion
