Dear Editor: State Treasurer Adamczyk should have resigned April 4, the day after 61 percent of the voters made it clear they opposed eliminating state treasurer. However, it’s never too late to do the right thing.
Back in 2014, Adamczyk ran on a platform of eliminating this constitutional office, and once elected, he and others did all in their power to further weaken it — something I vigorously opposed when I ran for state treasurer in 2014 on the Constitution Party ticket. We need more elected accountability and more ballot choices. I wish to thank the voters for rejecting the referendum this April.
Mr. Adamczyk should resign for two reasons. First, he failed to achieve the main objective of his candidacy. The second, and the chief reason, is because he is now holding this office contrary to the express wishes of his employers. For him to remain in this office now is at best inappropriate and is at worst unprofessional. It is no longer service, but self-serving.
Andrew Zuelke, candidate for state treasurer
Constitution Party of Wisconsin
Ripon
