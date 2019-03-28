Dear Editor: Jim White is the right choice for District 2 alder. I’ve run into Jim at countless events over the years, constantly working to elect Democrats and to create a better state and city. He has worked tirelessly for his community, oftentimes without many resources, to make sure our area turns out and elects people who will fight to make Madison a better place to live.
As an organizer, Jim is a passionate advocate. He knows how to build consensus and when to compromise to get the best possible outcome for Madison. Watching his campaign, it’s clear that Jim is the candidate who’s trying to plan for the future. Jim has consistently discussed the long-term challenges facing Madison, and then told us what he would try to do to fix them.
Jim started his campaign by proposing solutions to our affordable housing crisis and our lagging public transit system, and he has led the discussion ever since, calling for a new neighborhood plan and accelerating our plans to fight climate change. It’s his passion and dedication to improving Madison that earned my support.
If you haven’t spoken to Jim yet, I’d encourage you look up his campaign on Facebook, watch his videos, maybe even message him. He is just as responsive as a good community organizer needs to be. Hear what he has to say before you make up your mind and vote April 2.
Andrew Schauer
Madison
