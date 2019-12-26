Andrew Muskevitsch: Did Democrats think through the massive impeachment undertaking?

Dear Editor: The last few days in America have yielded just the third impeachment of a U.S. president in two-and-a-half centuries. Many are quick to recognize the implications of this development, but something that few have pointed out is the selfishness of the Democratic Party in bringing about their majority vote.
The liberal party failed to recognize or consider the heavy cost of this action that would be levied to the hard-working taxpayers of the nation. USA Today reports that on average, a U.S. citizen will pay around $10,000 in taxes annually. This impeachment will only stand to raise that figure with significant amounts of research being required to develop a peach plant of this magnitude. The world record for largest peach currently sits at just over a pound-and-a-half according to freshplaza.com. With the POTUS’s relatively-tall six-foot-three frame, finding a fruit, let alone a peach, that would fully encapsulate the man will be asking a lot of the already stressed farming sector of this great nation. My question to the selfish Democratic party is simple: Did you think through the implications of this organic undertaking? This vote is one with lasting ramifications and leaves this American confused but also excited for the upgrades this will bring to an underrated fruit.
Andrew Muskevitsch
Oconomowoc
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.