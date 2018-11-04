Dear Editor: I’ve lived in Wisconsin since 2011, so I’ve been here for most of Gov. Walker’s tenure. I’ll admit I was never a fan of his to begin with, but at the same time I’ve often been let down by with the way Democrats have responded to him. I’ve felt that when I’ve disagreed with Walker’s policies, there have at least been legitimate grievances behind them that are worthy of addressing. Democrats haven’t always done a good job of offering a counterargument that takes their opponents' concerns seriously.
But for me, what it comes down to is one individual will work to protect and advance our democratic system, while the other is willing to discard aspects of it for partisan gain. Take a look at Tony Ever’s “Government for Us” plan. He supports, for example, nonpartisan redistricting. Meanwhile Gov. Walker has attempted to restrict voting rights and delay special elections, denying people their voice and right to representation. At a time like this when we’re so divided, we need to make sure to keep the conversation going. People need to feel that their voices are heard. We need more democracy, not less. So I’ll be voting for Tony Evers.
Andrew Loveridge
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.