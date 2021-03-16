Andrea Wittwer: Bar and restaurants eschew masks in the 'wild north'

Dear Editor: In our small northern town, quite a number of bar and restaurant owners make their no-masking a political issue, showing they are not interested in public health.
Several of them regularly visited local grocery stores ignoring posted signs requiring masks for the safety of the employees — without masks.
They stayed wide open, defying the governor's order and openly inviting diners and drinkers from Wisconsin and states all over the nation to party hearty. Their employees did not mask. That's partly why Hayward was the epicenter of the red-flagged northern counties. Twenty-two people died in vain here in our small population. We are still in orange.
There is not a chance my family and friends will visit those businesses again. Ever. But these businesses don't care because their money comes from the shoppers, snowmobilers and summer drinkers who rent from Airbnb or have cabins here. The ones I encountered said they came to northern Wisconsin because they didn't have to mask. Hayward, Hurley and Hell, Michigan— the wild, wild north.
Andrea Wittwer
Hayward
