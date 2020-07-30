Andrea Langer: There is precedent for a mask mandate

Dear Editor: There is precedent for a mask mandate.
As reported in the Washington Post:
"Health and safety rules typically have been upheld as constitutional based on the precedent established in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a 1905 Supreme Court decision. In a 7-to-2 vote, the court ruled against a Massachusetts minister who was fined $5 for refusing to comply with mandatory smallpox vaccination.
'In every well ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand,' the majority wrote."
Andrea Langer
Madison
