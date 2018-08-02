Dear Editor: The primary election on Aug. 14 is a great opportunity to have a say in the future of our state and nation. Because of partisan gerrymandering the ultimate winner of many races will effectively be chosen in the primary, when the expected voter turnout is only 20 percent. On the other hand, the low turnout means that your vote will have a greater impact on the outcome.
In many states you have to declare a party preference when you register to vote in order to be allowed to vote in the primary. Not so in Wisconsin. Here you may vote in any party’s primary. However, you may not “cross over” by voting, for example, for a gubernatorial candidate in one party and a Senate candidate in another. If you do cross over, some or all of your votes will not be counted. Be sure to follow the instructions.
Absentee voting has begun. You can obtain an absentee ballot by mail or in person from your municipal clerk’s office. Voters who are residents of Madison are well served by our city clerk, who has made in-person absentee voting available in her office and at all Madison Public Library branches. You can find helpful information about registration and voting through your municipal clerk’s website or at myvote.wi.gov. And you can learn about the candidates through the League of Women Voters at lwvdanecounty.org or VOTE411.org.
Andrea Kaminski, board member
League of Women Voters of Wisconsin
Madison
