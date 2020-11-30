Andrea Gargas: Only fraud exposed in Dane County recount was Trump campaign's bad faith actions

Dear Editor: I was a tabulator for Dane County recounts in 2016 and 2020.
Trump campaign observers in 2020 had no training about our elections; many from outside Wisconsin were flown in from as far away as Texas and Virginia.
Sample Objections:
* Two clerks' initials are in different colored inks, or on the same line
* Voter did not vote for, or only voted for a presidential candidate
* Absentee envelopes have the same witness (the clerk)
* Three people's witness has the same address (they live together)
* I don't like that handwriting
None of those removed ballots, yet Trump campaign managers told observers to keep making similar objections, with no goal other than obstruction.
A few objections did result in drawdowns. Typically, ballots are fanned out upside down to shield the voter choice before random ballots are removed. In at least one drawdown, some ballots were right side up. Trump campaign representatives looked through and specifically removed Biden votes.
I found seven ballots missing any election clerk initials, required to make a ballot voteable. Technically all seven of these ballots could be rejected, but this can be overruled as a clerical error. Four of these ballots held votes for Trump, three for Biden. We asked a Trump campaign lawyer for advice on these. He rejected every ballot that had a vote for Biden, and okayed every ballot that had a vote for Trump. I repeated, "So you are keeping any vote for Trump and rejecting any vote for Biden. Just so we are exactly clear what is going on here." A second Trump campaign lawyer confirmed this.
The Dane County winner did not change, and the only fraud exposed were the bad faith actions of the Trump campaign.
Andrea Gargas
Middleton
