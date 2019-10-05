Dear Editor: Off with their heads! So bellows President Donald Trump as he channels the Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland.
Trump said: “I want to know who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right?”
To be clear, spies and traitors in the “old days” were publicly executed, The U.S. government hung Benedict Arnold’s Revolutionary War accomplice at the gallows in 1780 and repeatedly zapped Ethel Rosenberg, a Soviet spy, in an electric chair until her head smoked in 1953. Ah yes, the good old days, “when we were smart.”
Trump crossed a treacherous line when he claimed whistleblowers protected under American law and those who help them are actually enemies of the people, while waxing poetic about bygone days when spies and traitors were publicly executed.
What a remarkable case of gaslighting the American public, not to mention the pot calling the kettle black. Trumpian reality isn't any more real than reality TV shows (which by the way, aren’t real, either). What's real is that Donald Trump is the biggest threat to American democracy in this nation’s history. Donald Trump is the REAL traitor, who invited a foreign leader to gather dirt on political rivals to undermine the constitutional election process and ensure his own re-election in 2020.
Wake up and smell the coffee, people! Trump makes Benedict Arnold look like chump change. This is what happens when a sorcerer’s apprentice becomes president of the U.S.
Trump's impeachment and removal from office can't come soon enough. (Hopefully, before he appoints himself king. All hail Caesar!) The future of our democracy and our very planet lie in the balance.
Andrea Frank
Winona, Minnesota
