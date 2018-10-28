Dear Editor: I strongly support Dane County Board Supervisor Carousel Bayrd’s budget proposal to remove fees billed to families when young people are held in custody at the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center. It is astounding that parents can be billed more than $100 for each night that their children are in detention!
Fees in the juvenile justice system are very harmful to youth and their families. Not only are they incredibly economically burdensome, but research shows that juvenile justice fees increase recidivism and exacerbate racial disparities. Families already face significant emotional distress when their children are removed from their homes and held in detention facilities; they should not be punished with financial consequences as well.
Our community must uphold models of juvenile justice that focus on rehabilitation. Charging fees when young people are in detention is inapposite to this goal. I strongly urge the Dane County Board of Supervisors to approve the proposal and stop billing parents when their children are in detention.
Andrea Chiles, RN
Madison
