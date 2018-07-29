Dear Editor: When I was 14, my father showed me a picture of tap water from Flint, Michigan, and asked me where I thought it came from. My answer was a well in Africa. Imagine my shock upon hearing that the city where so many were ingesting that foul-looking substance was less than seven hours away.
Flint is notorious for the devastating effects that lead-contaminated water had on its people. Lead is toxic at any age, but children are particularly vulnerable; 9,000 under the age of 6 were diagnosed with elevated lead levels in Flint. The repercussions are extreme. Lead consumption lowers IQ, causes permanent brain damage, and can even alter one’s DNA. The damage doesn’t stop with one generation.
Childhood lead poisoning is, unfortunately, a commonality between Wisconsin and Flint. Our state’s rate of poisoned children was found to be nearly identical to Flint’s in 2016. Milwaukee’s rates of lead poisoning today are four times the rates in Flint. Madison remains the exception, thanks to the Lead Service Replacement Program that replaced all lead plumbing with copper. It has effectively prevented the contamination that is now plaguing cities like Flint.
Madisonians may have reason to rejoice, but what about the rest of the state? This is a call to policymakers in Wisconsin and across the country: do not let your city become the next Flint. Take preventive measures and replace lead plumbing to escape this epidemic. One lead pipe has the potential to jeopardize the futures of generations to come.
Anaka Srinivas
Madison
