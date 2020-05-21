Amy Peterman: Unemployment benefits should be distributed based on need

Dear Editor: I have been out of a job since March 20. I am a single mom of two and self-employed. As a hairdresser for 28 years I do all right when I am able to work. Having no child support or any other avenue for income is hard.

Basic essentials are really all I can afford with the stimulus payment and that is nearing the end. I applied for PUA on April 21 and haven't heard a word about it since. I hear all these other people collecting unemployment plus the $600 and it just makes me angry to know that the ones who make a career out of unemployed are doing well and the ones who work hard to keep up get nothing at all. I understand it takes time but by the time the sole proprietors are even considered the money will have run out and we will be at square one again.

Something needs to be done about the order in which people apply and who needs it more. Small businesses can't survive if the government doesn't start paying some attention to the real situation going on.

Amy Peterman

Manitowoc

